April 26, 1961—May 23, 2023
GLENS FALLS — Glenn A. Abare, 62, of Glens Falls left this world on May 23, 2023 to join his parents in Heaven.
Born on April 26, 1961. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Sheila (Martell) Abare.
Glenn served in the Marine Corps at an early age and drove truck for many years. He also served many years as a volunteer firefighter with Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He was employed at AngioDynamics.
Glenn enjoyed traveling with the love of his life (and Queen) Joanne Kingsley Norton. They explored beautiful places together and camping by the lake.
Glenn was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Bruce Abare and Keith LaDue.
Left to carry on his memory are his children: Michael (Lynessa) Abare, Cody Abare, Desiree (Jonathan) Rappleyea; two stepchildren: Michael Powell and Erin Powell; sisters: Karla (Michael) Delahant, Tracy Abare Shaw; brother, Rande (Paige) LaDue; grandchildren: Patience Abare, Alexis Abare. Joanne’s sons: Zachary Norton, Tyler Norton; two cats: Bruiser and Misfit. His dear friends till the end: Michael Johnson, Shawn Kelly and Dan Keleher; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services will be held per his wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor in the near future.
Arrangements being made by Regan Denny and Stafford.
