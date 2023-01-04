Jan. 16, 1939—Jan. 1, 2023

NORTH RIVER — Glendon D. Smith, 83, son of the late Howard and Ethel (Finch) Smith, passed away at Elderwood of Ticonderoga on Jan. 1, 2023.

Glen came into this world on Jan. 16, 1939, in Ticonderoga, NY. He graduated from Johnsburg High School and went right into the workforce. Glen started at Barton Mines and from there decided to open his own trucking company, Glen Smith Trucking. Glen attended the NYS Trooper Academy and became a NYS Trooper stationed in Indian Lake for 20 years. The last four of those years he was part of the mounted patrol. Once retired, Glen couldn’t sit around so he went to work for IP driving truck in the woods.

In 1980 Glen met the love of his life, Victoria, at the Fourth of July celebration in North Creek. They were married on Dec. 10, 1982 in North River. Glen and Vickie had a wonderful married life. They spent many of years travelling in their RV, visiting 48 states and all but two Canadian provinces. He was team roper throughout local rodeos, riding his horse Clyde along with his best friend Gene Galusha.

Meeting Glen in heaven are his grandsons Dylan Smith and Matthew Mahoney.

Missing Glen is his beloved wife, Vickie; son, Gordon (Jennifer) Smith; daughters: Laura Smith and Connie (Patrick) Mahoney; stepsons: Scott (Emma) Phillips and Dan (Tammy Phillips); grandchildren: Joshua (Feli) Smith, Chelsea (Kyle) Fellows, Emily (Patrick Birdsall) Smith, Allison (Jeffrey Lemelson) Mahoney, Richard Phillips and Clayton Smith; great-grandchildren: Colton Phillips, Eva Phillips, Kira Smith and Roland Fellows; sisters: Lois (Gordy) DeMarsh and Judy Dunkley; brother Jim (Karen) Smith; Dusty his cat; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Friends may call on Glen’s family from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. with Pastor Arnold Stevens officiating.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.