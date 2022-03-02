April 20, 1951—Feb. 27, 2022

PORTER CORNERS — Glen Sterling Davis, 70, of Porter Corners, NY, passed away peacefully with his wife and children present at Albany Medical Center, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. A lifelong Saratoga County resident, he was born in Saratoga Springs on April 20, 1951.

Glen graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1970 where he wrestled and once held the school’s heavyweight pin record of 6 seconds! Following high school, he volunteered to enlist in the United States Army where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War from 1971-1974, earning various campaign and service medals. Upon his return from Vietnam, he went to work at General Electric and his commitment to service continued where he served his community as a corrections officer, and later as a Sergeant of Corrections at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility for 30 years.

He was an avid NASCAR fan who was known to enjoy a cold one watching Dale, Sr. and Jimmie turn left on race day! He found a great deal of joy cooking for his family and friends, who are now all asking if “anyone got the baked beans recipe?”

Those who knew him best would tell you Glen was the life of the party, and he never turned down an opportunity to do the twist! He will be remembered for his great smile and great hair, but most of all he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Glen is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail Davis; his children: Chris Bilinski (Tara), Jonathan Davis (Kayla), Jennifer Streicher; his grandchildren: Shannon, Taylor, Ava, Lillian, Mya, Zoey, Harper, and Weston; his sister, Gloria Miller (Raymond); two nieces; his miniature cocker spaniel “Sweetie” and his cat “Charlie”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Geraldine Fitzgerald of Porter Corners, NY.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

A Celebration of his Life will be held immediately following the burial at the Greenfield Fire Station on South Greenfield Rd. in Greenfield Center, NY.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.