You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glen S. 'Sam' Guyett
0 entries

Glen S. 'Sam' Guyett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glen S. “Sam” Guyett

Feb. 8, 1946 — Aug. 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Glen S. “Sam” Guyett, 74, passed away suddenly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Born Feb. 8, 1946 to Glen and Agnes (Monroe) Guyett in Glens Falls, he attended schools in Hudson Falls. At the age of 16 he began his career at Glens Falls Hospital and eventually became the hospital chef for many years. In 1975, Sam earned the prestigious Escoffier Metal of Merit. Also, in 1982 he won first place for his creations with marzipan at the Sysco Food Show. His garnimeje work was exceptional! In 1988, he and his associates made the world’s largest logo cake for a local charity which was recorded with the Guinness Book of World Records. Sam was a member of the American Culinary Federation, Inc. for many years. Known for his artistic creations with marzipan, he enjoyed decorating his great grandchildren’s birthday cakes. He was also a member of the Hudson Falls Post No. 574 Sons of the American Legion.

Loved by many, Sam will be sorely missed by his beloved wife, Jean; children: Glen (Amanda) Guyett of South Carolina and Rosa (Henry) Moffitt also of South Carolina; stepchildren: Valerie Lewis of Queensbury, Gary (Shandra) Hayes of South Glens Falls and Reese (Kathy) Hayes of Centennial, Colorado; grandchildren: Sammie, Sarah, Tristan and Shelby; step-grandchildren: Courtney and Mark Jr., Shanna, Yvonne, Grant and Garrett; great-grandchildren: Connor and Ian; step-grandchildren: Mason, Kyla, and Harper; brothers: David Guyett (significant other, Corrine), Timothy (Doreen) Guyett, and Robert “Bobby” Guyett; sisters: Ellen “Peanut” Marshall and Ester Marshall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Due to the current pandemic, please abide by safety guidelines.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Mead, pastor of Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sons of American Legion Post No. 574 at 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News