Glen S. “Sam” Guyett

Born Feb. 8, 1946 to Glen and Agnes (Monroe) Guyett in Glens Falls, he attended schools in Hudson Falls. At the age of 16 he began his career at Glens Falls Hospital and eventually became the hospital chef for many years. In 1975, Sam earned the prestigious Escoffier Metal of Merit. Also, in 1982 he won first place for his creations with marzipan at the Sysco Food Show. His garnimeje work was exceptional! In 1988, he and his associates made the world’s largest logo cake for a local charity which was recorded with the Guinness Book of World Records. Sam was a member of the American Culinary Federation, Inc. for many years. Known for his artistic creations with marzipan, he enjoyed decorating his great grandchildren’s birthday cakes. He was also a member of the Hudson Falls Post No. 574 Sons of the American Legion.