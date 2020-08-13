Feb. 8, 1946 — Aug. 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Glen S. “Sam” Guyett, 74, passed away suddenly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Born Feb. 8, 1946 to Glen and Agnes (Monroe) Guyett in Glens Falls, he attended schools in Hudson Falls. At the age of 16 he began his career at Glens Falls Hospital and eventually became the hospital chef for many years. In 1975, Sam earned the prestigious Escoffier Metal of Merit. Also, in 1982 he won first place for his creations with marzipan at the Sysco Food Show. His garnimeje work was exceptional! In 1988, he and his associates made the world’s largest logo cake for a local charity which was recorded with the Guinness Book of World Records. Sam was a member of the American Culinary Federation, Inc. for many years. Known for his artistic creations with marzipan, he enjoyed decorating his great grandchildren’s birthday cakes. He was also a member of the Hudson Falls Post No. 574 Sons of the American Legion.
Loved by many, Sam will be sorely missed by his beloved wife, Jean; children: Glen (Amanda) Guyett of South Carolina and Rosa (Henry) Moffitt also of South Carolina; stepchildren: Valerie Lewis of Queensbury, Gary (Shandra) Hayes of South Glens Falls and Reese (Kathy) Hayes of Centennial, Colorado; grandchildren: Sammie, Sarah, Tristan and Shelby; step-grandchildren: Courtney and Mark Jr., Shanna, Yvonne, Grant and Garrett; great-grandchildren: Connor and Ian; step-grandchildren: Mason, Kyla, and Harper; brothers: David Guyett (significant other, Corrine), Timothy (Doreen) Guyett, and Robert “Bobby” Guyett; sisters: Ellen “Peanut” Marshall and Ester Marshall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will take place Saturday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Due to the current pandemic, please abide by safety guidelines.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Mead, pastor of Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sons of American Legion Post No. 574 at 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.