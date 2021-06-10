Dec. 25, 1971—June 7, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Glen M. Durham, 49, of Fort Edward, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 25, 1971 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Calvin and Sheila Durham.

Glen enjoyed his time working by his father’s side at their business, “Painting with Pride.” He loved being around his family and friends and just having a good time. Glen will be remembered always as a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen.

Survivors include his parents, Calvin and Sheila Durham of Fort Edward; his two sons: Matthew and Jonathan Durham; his brothers: Calvin Durham and his wife, Barb and Dean Durham and his wife, Tammy, Bill Durham and his wife, Tristina and Danny Durham; his two sisters: Sheila Eggleston and her husband Richard, II, Nina Durham “Me-Too” and Chris Ringer. Glen also enjoyed the company of all his nieces and nephews: Cal III, Shyann, Savannah, Dean-o, Dakota “Big D” Riley, “the Rocket” Reese, Peyton, Sadie, Chloe, Piper, Quinn, Jax; his great-niece, Elena; and his great-nephews: Cameron, Nikolas and Christopher.

Glen you will be missed but never forgotten. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. Love you.