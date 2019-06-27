November 18, 1944 — June 24, 2019
HARTFORD and QUEENSBURY — Glen Edson McKernon, 74, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.
Born on Nov. 18, 1944 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ralph and Florine (Anderson) McKernon.
Glen graduated from Hartford High School. Following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Army from 1964 to 1967 and was a drill sergeant. In Glens Falls, Glen earned his five-year certificate to become a pipe fitter. Glen was a lifelong member of the Local 773 Pipefitters.
On Aug. 26, 1967, Glen married Carol Nilsen in Staten Island.
He was lifelong member of the Church of The Messiah in Glens Falls. Glen was also a member of Herschel Argyle Lodge #508 for many years. He was a Cub Scouts leader, Boy Scouts leader and member of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company for many years.
Glen enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox; going to his children’s and grandchildren’s events and games. He loved traveling with his wife; they traveled to California and everywhere in between.
In addition to his parents, Glen was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Gerald Stoner and Kenneth Nilsen; and his niece, Stephanie Rogers.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carol; his children, Master Sergeant Ret. Ralph McKernon and his wife, Tammy, Lisa Bohn and her husband, Kenneth and David McKernon and his wife, Sharon; his grandchildren, Michael Kenneth, Rhiannon Glenn and Ryan Paul Bohn and twins, Olivia and Lucy McKernon; his sister, Mae Stoner; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Rogers and her husband, Warren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Service of the burial of the dead will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Church of The Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls, with the Rev. Karl Griswold-Kuhn, rector officiating.
Burial will be conducted following at Morningside Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorial donations in Glen’s memory can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central, NY Inc., P.O. Box 237, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
To leave online condolences or to view Glen’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU at Saratoga Hospital, especially Paula and Rita.
