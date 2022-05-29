April 19, 1953—May 24, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — Glen B. Lanphear, 69, of Brookside Lane, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 24, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on April 19, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Beecher and Viola (Donahue) Lanphear. He was a 1970 graduate of Indian Lake Central School.

On Oct. 14, 1972, Glen married the love of his life, Brenda Chapman in Indian Lake.

He began his career in woodworking at Chimney Mountain Craftsman where he worked for many years. Upon their closure, he began Lanphear’s Cabinets Plus, which he ran until his health began to decline.

Glen was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and his faithful companion “Abby.” Although working with wood was his job, it was also a passion he truly enjoyed. Above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Martin and David Lanphear.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Lanphear; their son, Matthew Lanphear of Edgefield, SC; the adored grandchildren: Madelynn, Gavin and Brooklin; a sister Deidre (Michael) Chandler of Porter Corners; a brother Timmy (Felicija) Lanphear of Fortuna, CA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Christopher Mason and his staff for the compassionate care during Glen’s illness. Also, thank you to Paul and Katie Hutchins for being there in times of need.

In keeping with Glen’s wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled.

Private burial will be at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

