May 13, 1963 — July 25, 2020 SARATOGA SPRINGS — Glen A. Caldwell, 57, of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 13, 1963, he was the son of Betty J. (Hedger) Caldwell Kruger and the late Frederick Caldwell Sr.

Glen attended Corinth High School.

He was employed for many years at various locations in Saratoga Springs, working as a cook at Saratoga Race Course and at the Hall of Springs. He also was employed as a carpenter for several years.

Glen volunteered for many years for the Salvation Army, helping with the Christmas collections and also helped with the Saratoga Soup Kitchen for several years.

He enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, camping, football (especially the New York Giants), and visiting with his friends and family, and his Mom’s dog, Max.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his stepfather, William Kruger and his sister-in-law, Joyce Caldwell and his brother-in-law, Frank Wood.