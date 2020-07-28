Glen A. Caldwell
0 entries

Glen A. Caldwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glen A. Caldwell

May 13, 1963 — July 25, 2020 SARATOGA SPRINGS — Glen A. Caldwell, 57, of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 13, 1963, he was the son of Betty J. (Hedger) Caldwell Kruger and the late Frederick Caldwell Sr.

Glen attended Corinth High School.

He was employed for many years at various locations in Saratoga Springs, working as a cook at Saratoga Race Course and at the Hall of Springs. He also was employed as a carpenter for several years.

Glen volunteered for many years for the Salvation Army, helping with the Christmas collections and also helped with the Saratoga Soup Kitchen for several years.

He enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, camping, football (especially the New York Giants), and visiting with his friends and family, and his Mom’s dog, Max.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his stepfather, William Kruger and his sister-in-law, Joyce Caldwell and his brother-in-law, Frank Wood.

Survivors besides his loving mother include two children, Jeremy Caldwell (Tamara) of Saratoga Springs and Betsy Caldwell of Amsterdam; four grandchildren; four siblings, Frederick Caldwell Jr. of Greenfield, Kathy Smith (Al Pinn) of Corinth, Susan Wood of Corinth and Wendy Hullet (Mike) of Lake Luzerne; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Glen’s life, and of his brother-in-law, Frank Wood’s life, will be held at the home of Susan Wood, on Fuller Road in Corinth at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank the first responders for their prompt response and professionalism shown to the family.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or saratogacountyanimalshelter.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News