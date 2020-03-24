Gladys S. VanBuskirk Beattie

She was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva O’Leana VanBuskirk. She graduated from Cohoes High School, Class of 1937 where she was very active in various school activities and graduated from Albany Business College. In 1656, The VanBuskirk descendants came to New Amsterdam, now New York City on the ship, New Nederland. She was also proud of her Mother’s heritage and her maternal grandfather, Louis O’Leana who was a Civil War veteran and at the time of his death was the oldest resident of Cohoes. She was a lifelong resident of Cohoes and Echo Bay, Lake George. She lived for her summers in Echo Bay. She retired as an office manager for the Cohoes City School District and Cohoes Model City. She was an avid skier, and instilled in her children the love of skiing and ice skating. She swam every day in Echo Bay and Rocks at Commission Point. When she was 96, she went swimming in the ocean at St. Martin. She traveled to all the United States and the Caribbean with her husband after retirement. She loved Alaska. For her 100th Birthday, the Village of Lake George declared Dec. 27 as Gladys Beattie Day. She looked forward to dinner every Sunday with Ruth, Mark, Jim and Pete.