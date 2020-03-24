LAKE GEORGE — Gladys S. VanBuskirk Beattie, 101, of Lake George and formerly of Cohoes passed away at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Glens Falls, New York on Friday, March 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva O’Leana VanBuskirk. She graduated from Cohoes High School, Class of 1937 where she was very active in various school activities and graduated from Albany Business College. In 1656, The VanBuskirk descendants came to New Amsterdam, now New York City on the ship, New Nederland. She was also proud of her Mother’s heritage and her maternal grandfather, Louis O’Leana who was a Civil War veteran and at the time of his death was the oldest resident of Cohoes. She was a lifelong resident of Cohoes and Echo Bay, Lake George. She lived for her summers in Echo Bay. She retired as an office manager for the Cohoes City School District and Cohoes Model City. She was an avid skier, and instilled in her children the love of skiing and ice skating. She swam every day in Echo Bay and Rocks at Commission Point. When she was 96, she went swimming in the ocean at St. Martin. She traveled to all the United States and the Caribbean with her husband after retirement. She loved Alaska. For her 100th Birthday, the Village of Lake George declared Dec. 27 as Gladys Beattie Day. She looked forward to dinner every Sunday with Ruth, Mark, Jim and Pete.
Gladys was the wife of the late Raymond Beattie. She was a communicant of Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes and Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. She was an active member of the Lake George Region Women for WIN Committee.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Paul) Nichols of Lake George, and her son, Raymond (Karen) Beattie of Cohoes and mother of the late Susan Beattie; grandmother of Scott (Alicia) Nichols, Heather (Ben) McGuire, Jennifer (Joe) Genovese, Matthew Beattie, Christopher (Brandi) Beattie and Geoffrey Beattie; great grandmother of Silas Nichols, William and Rory McGuire, Kayleigh, Aimee, Danielle and Alexander Beattie, Jake and Emily Genovese; sister of the late Lloyd, Harold and Kenneth VanBuskirk; her four-legged buddies, Hannah and Higgins; her grandnephew, Kenneth VanBuskirk, III of Boston; and her good friends, Ruth Fruda and Peggy Derecko.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Gladys’s family has chosen to follow the heath guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of their family and friends and will not hold any public services at this time.
A celebration of Gladys’s life will be held at a later date and time that will be published in the Times Union and The Post Star. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations to the Lake George Region Women for WIN, PO Box 110, Lake George, or the Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, in Gladys’s memory would be appreciated.
For online condolences, please visit www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
