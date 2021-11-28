Gladys R. Parry

Aug. 8, 1927 — Nov. 25, 2021
GRANVILLE, NY — Miss Parry was born in Granville, NY on Aug. 8, 1927. She died at home on November 25, 2021 at age 94. Her parents Clark and Marguerite Parry predeceased her. She is survived by cousins and close friends and her cat Willie.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. A future graveside service at Mountainview Cemetery, Orwell, VT will be held at the convenience of her family. Service will be conducted by her dear friend Carl Clapper.
Her family and friends would like to thank her wonderful caregivers for their respectful care of Gladys. Gladys was one of a kind. She will be remembered by many as a teacher, librarian, friend, neighbor, church member. She taught at Hartford School for many years! She remembered all of her students and coworkers. Her love of God and goodwill rang true her whole life. She was a selfless woman who stayed strong and independent until the end. She cared for those who needed help without asking for anything in return. She taught all who loved and knew her, how to be a selfless, God loving person. She had a way with words, a love of knowledge, a gift for reading and teaching. She wrote poetry and painted. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was the epitome of a strong independent woman before it was acceptable! She spoke her mind, but with care and thoughtfulness. There was nothing selfish about her. She enjoyed her family and friends and had a way of making new friends until her last days. She had a love of nature and it’s beauty. She was proud to have traveled in this beautiful country of ours.
We would like to thank her caregivers who all grew to love her, and took such wonderful care of her. On her last day on Earth, beautiful cardinals were flying outside her kitchen window helping to bring her spirit to heaven. Her beloved cat Willie will miss her. Donations may be made in her memory to Stray Animal Fund c/o Middle Granville Small Animal Hospital, 9928 state Route 22, PO Box 203. Middle Granville, NY, 12849.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.