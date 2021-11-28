Gladys R. Parry

Her family and friends would like to thank her wonderful caregivers for their respectful care of Gladys. Gladys was one of a kind. She will be remembered by many as a teacher, librarian, friend, neighbor, church member. She taught at Hartford School for many years! She remembered all of her students and coworkers. Her love of God and goodwill rang true her whole life. She was a selfless woman who stayed strong and independent until the end. She cared for those who needed help without asking for anything in return. She taught all who loved and knew her, how to be a selfless, God loving person. She had a way with words, a love of knowledge, a gift for reading and teaching. She wrote poetry and painted. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was the epitome of a strong independent woman before it was acceptable! She spoke her mind, but with care and thoughtfulness. There was nothing selfish about her. She enjoyed her family and friends and had a way of making new friends until her last days. She had a love of nature and it’s beauty. She was proud to have traveled in this beautiful country of ours.