Gladys Mae Pike
0 entries

Gladys Mae Pike

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gladys Mae Pike

May 21, 1928 — May 2, 2020

EAST ARLINGTON, VT — Gladys Mae Pike, 91, a resident of East Arlington, Vermont, and former postmaster, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 following a brief illness.

Services for Gladys will be held later. The obituary and guestbook, can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Pike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News