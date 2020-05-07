May 21, 1928 — May 2, 2020
EAST ARLINGTON, VT — Gladys Mae Pike, 91, a resident of East Arlington, Vermont, and former postmaster, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 following a brief illness.
Services for Gladys will be held later. The obituary and guestbook, can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
