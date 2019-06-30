{{featured_button_text}}
Gladys M. (Morrison) Sheldon

May 30, 1934 — June 25, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Gladys M. (Morrison) Sheldon, 85, a former resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Queensbury.

She was born on May 30, 1934 in Cambridge and was the daughter of the late William and Sara (Bain) Morrison.

Prior to Gladys’ retirement, she worked at several restaurants in both New York and Arizona. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rea B. Sheldon, who passed away, July 24, 2012; her infant son, Timothy Sheldon; three sisters, Eileen Deyoe, Joan Andrews, Sandy Rozell; and one brother, James Morrison.

Survivors include her children, Greg Sheldon (Cathy) of South Carolina, Bill Sheldon (Judy) of Queensbury, Joleen Marshall of Glenville, Mark Sheldon of Glendale, Arizona, Michael Sheldon of Granville and Renee Whitt of Las Vegas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Glen Morrison (Linda) of Argyle; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Salem, at a time to be announced.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting wwwsbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

