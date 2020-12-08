QUEENSBURY—Gladys Fraser Mainwaring, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Queensbury on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Midland, TX to Thomas Joseph Fraser and Mildred Annette Gibson Fraser.

Gladys grew up as part of a large family of cousins and aunts and uncles in West Texas many of whom were employed in the oil exploration and drilling business. As a child Gladys lived in, Royalty, TX, Long Beach, CA, Japan and Washington, DC.

Gladys married Pete Lafferty at a young age while attending the University of Texas at Austin and gave birth to her first child, Annette Lafferty. She continued her schooling and eventually graduated with a BA from the University of Virginia.

A few short years later, while teaching at a Military Base in Germany, Gladys met and married Richard Lawrence Mehr an Air Force fighter pilot. Gladys and Larry were married for 20 years and had two children, Erik Mehr and Lara Mehr Currie.