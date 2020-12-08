QUEENSBURY—Gladys Fraser Mainwaring, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Queensbury on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Midland, TX to Thomas Joseph Fraser and Mildred Annette Gibson Fraser.
Gladys grew up as part of a large family of cousins and aunts and uncles in West Texas many of whom were employed in the oil exploration and drilling business. As a child Gladys lived in, Royalty, TX, Long Beach, CA, Japan and Washington, DC.
Gladys married Pete Lafferty at a young age while attending the University of Texas at Austin and gave birth to her first child, Annette Lafferty. She continued her schooling and eventually graduated with a BA from the University of Virginia.
A few short years later, while teaching at a Military Base in Germany, Gladys met and married Richard Lawrence Mehr an Air Force fighter pilot. Gladys and Larry were married for 20 years and had two children, Erik Mehr and Lara Mehr Currie.
Gladys enjoyed working for several years at the US House of Representatives, Washington DC. She worked for several Congressmen as a Legislative Clerk, Case Worker and other areas of Congressional office activity. She was an excellent writer who wrote short stories and articles, had a great sense of humor, was very intelligent and a strong person. At different times in her life she was employed as a teacher with the Texas Public School System, the Arizona Public School System, the Army Dependent School System in Germany, a licensed REALTOR, small business owner, and antique dealer.
In 1983 Gladys married Thomas L. Mainwaring. They shared 37 happy years together, eventually moving to Queensbury. Gladys loved to care for her many pets (cats, dogs, horses), traveling the world, working in her garden, crossword puzzles and life. She had an insatiable appetite for adventure.
She will be sorely missed by her children and grandchildren. She is survived by: Annette Lafferty, Lara Mehr Currie (John “Jack”), Erik Mehr; and grandchildren Dan Perez-Balladares, Jonathan and Christopher Mehr.
Services will be held at a later date in Monahans, TX. Gladys will join many of her beloved family members at the family plot at the Monahan’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY.
