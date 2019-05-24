June 19, 1928 — May 20, 2019 EAGLE BRIDGE — Gladys E. Hendricks, 90, cherished wife of Robert D. Hendricks for 70 years, passed away peacefully at Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington on Monday May 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Gladys was born June 19, 1928 in Bronx, to William Ullrich and his wife Anna (Freudenmacher) Ullrich. She attended public schools in the Bronx and worked a variety of jobs as a young teen. As fate would have it, she met a young sailor in New York’s Times Square in 1946, and they wed on Aug. 7, 1948. They had two children, Lois Casey (Richard) of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Glenn Hendricks (Patricia) of Eagle Bridge; four grandchildren, Christina Sesera, Kerry Denue, Lindsey McHale (Michael) and Emilyann Hendricks; and six great-grandchildren would follow, Michael, Ashley, Katherine and Timothy Sesera, Carly Denue and Kateri Murphy. Gladys was predeceased by her siblings, Florence Zachariasen, William Ullrich, Dorothy Stauder and Mildred McDonnell. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she was very fond of.
Gladys and Bob raised Labrador Retrievers and German Shorthaired Pointers for show and sport for over 20 years. In 1997, they left Long Island and moved to their new home on Turnpike Road, Eagle Bridge. They loved their country life, taking great pleasure in growing flowers and vegetables and enjoying cool evenings sitting together on the front porch. Mom would often inquire if anyone “happened to be driving by” the Donut Wagon on a Sunday morning. She preferred staying close to home, enjoying the simple things life had to offer.
A calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 29, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at noon with Jeffrey Peck officiating. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
