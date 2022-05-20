March 17, 1928—May 17, 2022

COBLESKILL — Gladys E. Braman, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Ft. Edward.

Born March 17, 1928, in Lawyersville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Nancy (Mattice) Empie.

Gladys graduated from Cobleskill High School.

On August 15, 1948, Gladys married the love of her life, Richard W. Braman (Howes Cave, NY) at the Lawyersville Reformed Church. One of her many great accomplishments in life was leading our father, Richard, to the Lord in 1958. He later went on to become an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church, serving churches in Fultonham, NY and Cork, OH.

She also worked for Century 21 selling real estate in Ohio and retired as a Manager for Servcorps in Sarasota, FL, in 2011.

Gladys found much joy loving/spending time with children and grandchildren, entertaining family and friends, playing card games, and generally promoting fellowship among our ranks.

She was a member of Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls and wanted everyone to know that she lived a blessed life, one dedicated to love and faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Braman; grandson, Charles Jake Doyle-Braman; siblings, Louie, Ernie, Lee, Bobby, Marion, and Dellie.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Philip Braman (Carla), Peter Braman, and Suzanne Franek (Todd); grandchildren: Zachary, Natalie, Gabriele, Peter Delos, James, Kaleigh, Bethany, Kyersten, Brycen; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

At Gladys’s request there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at a date to be announced at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. In addition, a Celebration of Gladys’ Life will be conducted at a family reunion in Cobleskill on August 6, 2022.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Gladys’s memory can be made to the Braman Foundation of Charities, PO Box 4743, Queensbury, NY 12804.

