April 27, 1925 — May 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY—Gisele T. Parsons, 95, of Queensbury, passed away on May 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, with her family by her side.

She was born April 27, 1925 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Alcide and Yvonne (Lemery) Charlebois.

Gisele (Zee) was very devoted to her family. She was known for crocheting beautiful blankets for her children and grandchildren, and baking her homemade apple pies for family to stop by.

You would always find her with a word search book, watching her soap opera or playing Bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clifford W. Parsons; her sisters, Estelle Anderson, Lucille Bristol, and Rita McGavisk; her brothers, Eby, Ray, and Gerald (Jitto) Charlebois; mother in law, Isabelle Parsons, and sister in law, Barbara Kenny.