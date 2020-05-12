April 27, 1925 — May 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY—Gisele T. Parsons, 95, of Queensbury, passed away on May 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, with her family by her side.
She was born April 27, 1925 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Alcide and Yvonne (Lemery) Charlebois.
Gisele (Zee) was very devoted to her family. She was known for crocheting beautiful blankets for her children and grandchildren, and baking her homemade apple pies for family to stop by.
You would always find her with a word search book, watching her soap opera or playing Bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clifford W. Parsons; her sisters, Estelle Anderson, Lucille Bristol, and Rita McGavisk; her brothers, Eby, Ray, and Gerald (Jitto) Charlebois; mother in law, Isabelle Parsons, and sister in law, Barbara Kenny.
Survivors include her son, Daniel (Gloria) Parsons of Webster; her daughters, Peggy (Jeff) Forsyth of North Carolina, Debra (James) Steves of Syracuse, Ann (Richard) Hughes of Queensbury, and Maureen (Joe) Warzecha of Connecticut; her sister, Jeanne deMontbrun of North Carolina; her brother, Arthur (Maureen) Charlebois; her sisters in law, Marylou (Roger) of Hudson Falls, and Patricia Bannin of Queensbury, 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Burial with be private at a future date at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for the wonderful care our Mother received.
Donations in Gisele’s memory may be made to a Food Pantry of one’s choice Arrangements will be made by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.