June 15, 1930—Apr. 22, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Gisela McByrne, 90, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The love of her family surrounded her as she departed this earth on the wings of angels.
Gisela had been a resident of the Fort Hudson Nursing Center for the past 12 years. Prior to that time she resided in Queensbury.
Born on June 15, 1930 in Birlenbach, Germany, Gisela was the younger daughter of Erna (Schulz) and Gustav Klein. She attended the Volksschule through the 8th grade, graduating in 1944. Due to declining wartime conditions, there was no opportunity to further education. Gisela loved to help her Papa tend to their chickens, goats and the apple orchard behind their home. She was employed as a caregiver to children.
Towards the end of the war, the Klein family met an American GI passing through, distributing food. That same GI returned three years later and it was love at second sight! Gisela married Bob McByrne on August 13, 1949 and the whole village attended the ceremony. In the fall of that year, she set sail with many other young women for life in the USA, the wife of a career Army officer. With the help of her new family, Gisela learned to speak English, drive a car and figure out American culture.
Residing first in Queens, NY, Gisela and Bob would then move on to Japan, back to NY and then on to various locations in Germany before returning to NY on Long Island. A house was bought and four children were raised. Gisela kept an immaculate home, created beautiful gardens, cooked like none other and loved to dance to Dean Martin and Lawrence Welk. She volunteered at the Lutheran church in every community in which she lived, delivering flowers and home support. When Bob was sent to Viet Nam for over a year, Gisela kept life for all running smoothly.
Gisela designed and oversaw the building of her dream home in Queensbury where she and Bob moved after his retirement, heading north to be near mountains and family. She became an active member of the German American Club and of the Moreau Fun Band. She enjoyed bus tours and in her later years, made one last long journey throughout her beloved homeland with her friend Katie.
In addition to her parents, Gisela was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2003 and by her sister Erika Hullen. She was the very last survivor of her generation. A strong and determined woman throughout her whole life, she never agreed to growing old.
Gisela is survived by her three daughters: Karen Bigelow (Will Rukat), Brenda Johnson (Wayne), Helen Barbato (Steve); and her son, Robert McByrne (Debbie). She leaves behind six beloved grandchildren: Ted Bigelow (Lindsey), Leah Hall (Stephen), Andrew Bigelow (Sarah), Steven Johnson (Samantha), Gina Lamb (Jonathon) and Kyla McByrne; 11 great grandchildren made her smile and laugh until the very end of her long life: Abigail, Allyson, Mallory, Maya, Mabree, Cheyenne, Tyler, Drew, Max, Arabella and precious Carly. Survivors also include three special nieces and one nephew.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on April 28, 2021 followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on April 29,2021 at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury. For those unable to attend in person, please join us for the funeral via Zoom (Meeting ID: 840 7539 1618 Passcode: 528699).
Burial will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.
Gisela’s family cannot give thanks enough to the dedicated staff at Fort Hudson, most recently on the D Wing and the B Wing prior to that, including also Amanda, Shannon and her beloved Chris. Their care, compassion, humor and respectfulness will always be remembered. Gisela was very appreciative of and much admired her treating physical and occupational therapists over the years. She had requested that any donation in her honor be made to further invest in Fort Hudson’s Therapy Program, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
