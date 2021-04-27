June 15, 1930—Apr. 22, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Gisela McByrne, 90, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The love of her family surrounded her as she departed this earth on the wings of angels.

Gisela had been a resident of the Fort Hudson Nursing Center for the past 12 years. Prior to that time she resided in Queensbury.

Born on June 15, 1930 in Birlenbach, Germany, Gisela was the younger daughter of Erna (Schulz) and Gustav Klein. She attended the Volksschule through the 8th grade, graduating in 1944. Due to declining wartime conditions, there was no opportunity to further education. Gisela loved to help her Papa tend to their chickens, goats and the apple orchard behind their home. She was employed as a caregiver to children.

Towards the end of the war, the Klein family met an American GI passing through, distributing food. That same GI returned three years later and it was love at second sight! Gisela married Bob McByrne on August 13, 1949 and the whole village attended the ceremony. In the fall of that year, she set sail with many other young women for life in the USA, the wife of a career Army officer. With the help of her new family, Gisela learned to speak English, drive a car and figure out American culture.