April 17, 1934—Sept. 4, 2022

Giovanni “John” Funicello passed away on September 4, 2022 at Morristown Hospital in Morristown, TN with his step-daughter Laura and son-in-law Eric Buonviaggio by his side.

John is predeceased by his wife Concetta “Tina” Funicello; his brothers: Peter Funicello, Mario Funicello and Joseph Funicello. Survivors include his step-children: Joseph Demko, Raymond (Lisa) Gifford, Michael (Wendy) Gifford, Tony Gifford, Laura (Eric) Buonviaggio; and several nieces and nephews.

John had requested no services, only to be buried with his wife Tina.