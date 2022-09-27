April 17, 1934—Sept. 4, 2022
Giovanni “John” Funicello passed away on September 4, 2022 at Morristown Hospital in Morristown, TN with his step-daughter Laura and son-in-law Eric Buonviaggio by his side.
John is predeceased by his wife Concetta “Tina” Funicello; his brothers: Peter Funicello, Mario Funicello and Joseph Funicello. Survivors include his step-children: Joseph Demko, Raymond (Lisa) Gifford, Michael (Wendy) Gifford, Tony Gifford, Laura (Eric) Buonviaggio; and several nieces and nephews.
John had requested no services, only to be buried with his wife Tina.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.