Ginevra A. Atwater

July 8, 1916 — Oct. 24, 2020

SALEM — Ginevra A. Atwater died in her sleep, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence in Salem. She was an amazing 104 years old.

She was born July 8, 1916 in Pittsfield, MA, daughter of Italo and Ginevra (Signorini) Innocenzi.

Ginevra's mother died during childbirth and Ginevra spent most of her first 16 years in Italy with her grandmother. She returned to Pittsfield and graduated from Albany Business College. While there she met her future husband, Royce Atwater and they married June 22, 1940. They eventually moved to Salem and together operated the Atwater Potato Farm for over 60 years.

Ginevra will be remembered as a warm, funny, generous woman, always with a beautiful smile. Fun to be with, she remained engaged and engaging until the end.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; a sister; Josephine and, as she always said, all her dear friends.