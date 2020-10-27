Ginevra A. Atwater
July 8, 1916 — Oct. 24, 2020
SALEM — Ginevra A. Atwater died in her sleep, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence in Salem. She was an amazing 104 years old.
She was born July 8, 1916 in Pittsfield, MA, daughter of Italo and Ginevra (Signorini) Innocenzi.
Ginevra's mother died during childbirth and Ginevra spent most of her first 16 years in Italy with her grandmother. She returned to Pittsfield and graduated from Albany Business College. While there she met her future husband, Royce Atwater and they married June 22, 1940. They eventually moved to Salem and together operated the Atwater Potato Farm for over 60 years.
Ginevra will be remembered as a warm, funny, generous woman, always with a beautiful smile. Fun to be with, she remained engaged and engaging until the end.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; a sister; Josephine and, as she always said, all her dear friends.
Survivors include three daughters: Marilyn Atwater of Delray Beach, FL, Sandra (Jon) McClellan of Salem and Elaine Atwater-Skelton, (John Manning) of Aurora, CO; two grandsons: Royce Charles Skelton of Colorado Springs, CO and Dylan Skelton of Aurora, CO; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Skelton; three nephews; one niece and several cousins.
At her request services will be private. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Salem.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.
