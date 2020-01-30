March 26, 1936 — Jan. 28, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Gilles Beaudoin, 83, of Fort Edward, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Born on March 26, 1936 in Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jeanne (Royer) Beaudoin.
He worked at Ciba Geigy for 32 years, where he affectionately earned the nickname “Frenchy.” He then went to work at the Hyde Museum for 13 years. Gilles was also a handyman at Westwood Retirement Condos in Queensbury.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Maine, spending time at the ocean, and loved time with family. Gilles was a people person, loved a good scotch and food, especially barbecues. He also loved animals and watching Western movies. Gilles also enjoyed listening to Al and Kathy Bain perform Country music at the Oaks. He loved his French Canadian Roots and spending time in Vermont, occasionally working with his family at their paving business.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Jeannette; sons, Daniel (Joan) La Bombarde of Virginia, Joseph (Heidi) Beaudoin of South Glens Falls, John (Linda) Beaudoin of Queensbury; his daughters, Patricia (Robert) Rouse of Virginia and Susan (Jeff) Pingrey of Columbia, Missouri; his brothers, Jack (Mary) Beaudoin and Lionel (Carol) Beaudoin of Bennington, Vermont; his sisters, Lise Knapp and Pauline (John) Billert all of Bennington, Vermont; eight grandchildren, Brian, Jennifer, Chad, Danielle, Jill, Ryan, Jessica and Tyler; along with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls.
Donations in Gilles’ memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.
