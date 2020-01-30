March 26, 1936 — Jan. 28, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Gilles Beaudoin, 83, of Fort Edward, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Born on March 26, 1936 in Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jeanne (Royer) Beaudoin.

He worked at Ciba Geigy for 32 years, where he affectionately earned the nickname “Frenchy.” He then went to work at the Hyde Museum for 13 years. Gilles was also a handyman at Westwood Retirement Condos in Queensbury.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Maine, spending time at the ocean, and loved time with family. Gilles was a people person, loved a good scotch and food, especially barbecues. He also loved animals and watching Western movies. Gilles also enjoyed listening to Al and Kathy Bain perform Country music at the Oaks. He loved his French Canadian Roots and spending time in Vermont, occasionally working with his family at their paving business.