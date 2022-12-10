Sept. 13, 1955—Dec. 7, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Gilbert Morehouse, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Washington Center.

Born on Sept. 13, 1955, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Claude and Beulah (Moore) Morehouse.

Gilbert worked for many years at Mead’s Nursery in Queensbury.

He enjoyed an ice-cold beer and warm conversation with anyone he could. Gilbert cherished the time he spent with his grandson Antonio.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Gilbert Morehouse, II, his siblings, Betty Stevens, his twin brothers, Gary and Larry Morehouse, Leslie “Peanut” Morehouse, Jeff Morehouse, Cathy Morehouse and Kelly Golden.

He is survived by his grandson, Antonio C. Morehouse; and Antonio’s mother, Angela; his siblings: Terry “Shotgun” Morehouse, Claudia Elms, Debbie Anthony and Bonnie Bennett; his special friend, Tricia Alheim; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Gilbert’s request there will be no public services.

Memorial donations in Gilbert’s name can me sent to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

