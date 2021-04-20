HAGUE—Gilbert John Cox, Sr., 54, long time resident of Hague, NY, has passed away due to a sudden illness on April 17, 2021.

Born in Lackawanna, NY, Gilbert was the middle of three sons of James Andrew Cox and Dorothy Martha Stulak.

As a teenager, Gilbert and his mother and brothers moved to Port Henry, NY. He graduated from Moriah High School and then moved to Hague where he started his family.

He was a hard worker, employed by the Sagamore for 32 years. Throughout his life he was a dedicated employee, humble, generous, outgoing, and a man with strength beyond muscles.

Gilbert was a beloved father, uncle, brother, husband, and friend to all. He left behind plenty of memories and laughter. He was an inspiration to all in his life.

In his spare time he could be found fishing during the week and watching the Buffalo Bills on any given Sunday during football season. He would always make anybody smile with his first impression.