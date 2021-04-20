HAGUE—Gilbert John Cox, Sr., 54, long time resident of Hague, NY, has passed away due to a sudden illness on April 17, 2021.
Born in Lackawanna, NY, Gilbert was the middle of three sons of James Andrew Cox and Dorothy Martha Stulak.
As a teenager, Gilbert and his mother and brothers moved to Port Henry, NY. He graduated from Moriah High School and then moved to Hague where he started his family.
He was a hard worker, employed by the Sagamore for 32 years. Throughout his life he was a dedicated employee, humble, generous, outgoing, and a man with strength beyond muscles.
Gilbert was a beloved father, uncle, brother, husband, and friend to all. He left behind plenty of memories and laughter. He was an inspiration to all in his life.
In his spare time he could be found fishing during the week and watching the Buffalo Bills on any given Sunday during football season. He would always make anybody smile with his first impression.
Gilbert is survived by his family; Virginia E. Cox; his daughter Jamie Elizabeth Cox; and his son Gilbert John Cox, Jr. The remaining survivors include his two brothers and sisters-in-law: Andrew and Shirley Cox of Ogdensburg, NY and George and Cheryl Cox of Moriah; several nieces and nephews: J.R., Kara, Francis, Nicholas, and Julia; and several great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.