Gilbert E. Truesdale

GLENS FALLS — On Jan. 27, 2022 our dad went home to be with the Lord. Gil will be remembered as an awesome dad, a well respected teacher at South High, and a great friend to those who knew him.

He is survived by his three children; Mark Truesdale of Covington KY, Robert Truesdale of Daytona Beach, FL, and Anne Marie and Ben Cellitti of Fort Myers, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Elena Cellitti of Fort Myers, FL, and Shawn and Alexandra Truesdale of San Diego, CA. Gil is also survived by his wonderful friends who were near and dear to him at The Oaks in Fort Edward. He loved them dearly!

Dad will be remembered as a man who put family first and worked hard to show his devotion to his wife, Eleanor, and his kids. He truly enjoyed teaching typing and business math at South High for 30 years, being a policeman in S.G.F., and enjoying retirement in Maine and Florida. Gil treated everyone with the same utmost respect, with no regard to status.

We so enjoyed times with dad sledding at the Country Club in Queensbury, body surfing in Maine, endless cups of coffee, and always a game of Rummy. But the memory we will treasure most is how early one morning this past December, our dad trusted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He came to the realization that good works, religion, going to church, or keeping the Golden Rule, couldn’t save your soul or pay for your sins. Only a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, who died on the Cross to pay for our sins, could make you right with God.

Our dad did not want a viewing or calling hours, and his ashes will be spread in Wells, ME, right next to our mom. If you’d like to drop a line or card, remembering him as a teacher or friend, feel free to mail Robert Truesdale, 2428 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32118.