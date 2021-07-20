Gilbert "Dusty" Wood

Dusty was born September 4, 1949 in Glens Falls to Herbert “Pete” Wood, Sr. and Ella Mae (Bennett) Terrell. A longtime Warrensburg resident, Dusty attended Warrensburg Central School and later retired from Warrensburg Town Highway Department after many years of dedicated service. Dusty proudly joined the United States Army on September 16, 1966. Following his honorable discharge, he later enlisted in the United States Army National Guard continuing to serve his country. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post No. 446 On August 14, 1982, Dusty married Dorothy Brunelle in Queensbury, NY. Some of his enjoyments included camping, traveling, and spending time with his family. Dusty also had a passion for classic cars, especially the 1974 Corvette Stingray he dreamed about owning for the past 45 years, which he recently had the privilege of purchasing. In addition to his parents, Dusty was predeceased by his grandparents, Calvin and Ollie (Fuller) Wood, and Albert and Anna Bennett.