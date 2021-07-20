Sept. 4, 1949—July 15, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Gilbert “Dusty” Wood, 71, of Van Dusen Rd., passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, July 15, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Dusty was born September 4, 1949 in Glens Falls to Herbert “Pete” Wood, Sr. and Ella Mae (Bennett) Terrell. A longtime Warrensburg resident, Dusty attended Warrensburg Central School and later retired from Warrensburg Town Highway Department after many years of dedicated service. Dusty proudly joined the United States Army on September 16, 1966. Following his honorable discharge, he later enlisted in the United States Army National Guard continuing to serve his country. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post No. 446 On August 14, 1982, Dusty married Dorothy Brunelle in Queensbury, NY. Some of his enjoyments included camping, traveling, and spending time with his family. Dusty also had a passion for classic cars, especially the 1974 Corvette Stingray he dreamed about owning for the past 45 years, which he recently had the privilege of purchasing. In addition to his parents, Dusty was predeceased by his grandparents, Calvin and Ollie (Fuller) Wood, and Albert and Anna Bennett.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy P. Wood; three daughters and a son: Cary Yanatelli, Steven Wood, Victoria Lippus, and Jessica Crossley; nine grandkids; eight great-grandkids; a sister, Patricia Muskus; two aunts, Helen Urbanke and Rita Ackley; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins, with special mention of Connie Allen, Phylis Fortino, and Teddy Ackley.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Captain Leo Lloyd of Salvation Army officiating.
A graveside ceremony, with military honors will follow at Warrensburg Cemetery.
Friends are invited to join the family for a gathering from 3 to 6 p.m. at West Glens Falls V.F.W. on Luzerne Rd. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to West Glens Falls V.F.W. 6196 or American Legion Post No. 466, Warrensburg. Dusty’s family would like to thank Dr. Paul Bachman, and the many specialty physicians involved in his care, for all of their care and support.
Condolences for the family and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
