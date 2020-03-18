June 13, 1934 — March 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Gilbert Dannenberg, 85, of Queensbury, died suddenly March 14, 2020. Born June 13, 1934, he was the son of the late Christian and Naomi (Wands) Dannenberg.

Following graduation from Broadalbin Central High School, he continued his education at SUNY Oneonta, where he was freshman class president, student body president and earned the Outstanding Graduate Award.

Gilbert went on to earn a Masters Degree in Science from Union College.

During his 33 year teaching career, he planned and led student tours to Europe, directed a gifted student mathematics program, organized and operated an independent summer school, as well as directed a Counselor Training Program at Camp Chingachgook.

In 1976 his biography appeared in Outstanding Leaders in Elementary and Secondary Education.

As a licensed NYS Guide, Gil hiked all 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks, and completed 1000 miles on the Appalachian Trail. On one or more of these occasions, he was accompanied by one or more of his children, whom he always treasured as his hiking partners.