Gifford Starr Harvey

Oct. 3, 1936—July 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Gifford Starr Harvey, 85, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Born Oct. 3, 1936, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Gifford K. Harvey and Elizabeth Burkin Holsaple.

Gif was a very successful independent professional engineer and held a master’s degree in metallurgical engineering from RPI. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Florida.

In 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, completed Naval Aviation Training in Pensacola, FL and jet fighter training in Beeville, TX. Gif proudly served as an accomplished active-duty fighter pilot flying jets from land and sea, ultimately earning the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He was part of the Air Wing Squadron VF 102 aboard the USS Forrestal.

Gif enjoyed flying so much, he enlisted as an active-duty Captain in the U.S. Air Force, and then served in the Air Force Reserve including deployment to Korea. He very much enjoyed sharing stories of his adventures as a pilot, particularly those shared with cousin, USN Commander Harold “Brub” Stickney.

An avid golfer, Gif was a member of the Glens Falls Country Club for over 30 years, where he made many close friends and enjoyed their companionship on the course and at “the 19th hole.”

An advocate of environmental conservation, Gif also enjoyed the outdoors and relished annual trips to hunting camp and fishing excursions with friends.

Besides his parents, Gifford was predeceased by his brother, James Montgomery “Monty” Harvey.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Sylvia (Sullivan) Harvey; his children: Mark G. Harvey, Laura E. (Harvey) Edgerly, Daniel S. Harvey, Rachel E. Harvey; as well as his four grandchildren; and two great-grandsons. Gif was very proud of his family and their accomplishments.

Burial will take place Friday, July 29, 2022, 10 a.m., at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Gif may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.