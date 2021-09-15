Aug. 17, 1988—Sept. 11, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Ghalan R. Nadeau, Jr., 33, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021 following a tragic accident while enjoying one of his many hobbies.

Born August 17, 1988 in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of Lisa (Walker) Ackley of Athol and Ghalan R. Nadeau, Sr., of Torrington, CT.

Following his graduation from Queensbury Central School in 2006, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country as a gunner’s mate on the U.S.S. Vella Gulf until his honorable discharge in 2015.

After his Navy service, he furthered his education attending colleges in Montana and Colorado, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Wildlife Biology. He loved to travel the world and even to the extent of backpacking 150 miles in Asia. His hobbies included racing sports cars, hunting, fishing and hiking. Ghalan was a man of many trades but his passion was logging with his brothers, Joe and Dan at DeMars Logging.

Those who passed before him were his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, Aunt Cindy, his cousin Nola and friend, Ben Round.