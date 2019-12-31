Gertrude 'Trudy' Catherine Resse

July 19, 1922 — Dec. 25, 2019 GLENS FALLS — Trudy (Schwartzer) Resse, 97, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Christmas evening at her home.
Born in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia on July 19, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Mary (Kennedy) Schwartzer.
She attended Catholic school and then graduated from Frankford High School. Afterwards she attended two years of business school and worked as a long distance operator for the Philadelphia phone company.
Trudy met her husband at a U.S.O. Dance in Pennsylvania and on April 27, 1946, she married William F. Resse from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in a ceremony at St. Aloysius’ Church in Oaklyn, New Jersey.
After moving back to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Trudy and her husband had two children and eventually moved to Worchester, Massachusetts and finally settled in Glens Falls, where they raised their children.
Trudy had an extremely pleasant personality, easily made friends and loved talking to people. She loved receiving fresh flowers and boxed chocolates. She was a jack of all trades who would tackle house repairs as well as tailor clothing. In addition to sewing, she had a passion for cooking and her children’s friends were welcome at her home — no matter the time of day — for a snack or meal. Everyone especially liked her “Merry Little Cheesecakes.” Her grandchildren, who, nicknamed her “Gram Cracker”, especially loved the regular dinners and baked goods at Grandma’s house.
Trudy and her husband had a devoted loving marriage and had been regular communicants at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. In their retirement they enjoyed the friendships they made with staff at local restaurants and especially the owner and patrons of Chella’s Hair Salon. Their passion during the summer together was to enjoy their season passes to Saratoga Race Course and reconnect with the regulars who sat near them. Acquaintances always remarked up until the end how much younger she looked compared to her age. Trudy attributed this and her longevity to never drinking alcohol nor smoking and having fresh squeezed OJ every day.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William F. Resse Sr. in 2004 and by six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Rosmaire Duffy of Sacramento, California and William F. Resse Jr. of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Bridget Resse of Madison, Wisconsin and Patrick Resse of Queensbury; her nephews, Donald Resse and Joseph Resse and their families and her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Resse, all of Staten Island, New York; and her nieces, Cecelia, Beverly and Barbara and their families.
Near the end, she greatly appreciated the kindness and friendship from her companions at Neighbors New York. The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their compassion and support during a difficult time. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Petracca and his staff for their patience and support over the years.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
