Gertrude 'Trudy' Catherine Resse

Trudy and her husband had a devoted loving marriage and had been regular communicants at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. In their retirement they enjoyed the friendships they made with staff at local restaurants and especially the owner and patrons of Chella’s Hair Salon. Their passion during the summer together was to enjoy their season passes to Saratoga Race Course and reconnect with the regulars who sat near them. Acquaintances always remarked up until the end how much younger she looked compared to her age. Trudy attributed this and her longevity to never drinking alcohol nor smoking and having fresh squeezed OJ every day.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William F. Resse Sr. in 2004 and by six siblings.

She is survived by her children, Rosmaire Duffy of Sacramento, California and William F. Resse Jr. of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Bridget Resse of Madison, Wisconsin and Patrick Resse of Queensbury; her nephews, Donald Resse and Joseph Resse and their families and her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Resse, all of Staten Island, New York; and her nieces, Cecelia, Beverly and Barbara and their families.