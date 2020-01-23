Gertrude “Trudie” Farley
Nov. 23, 1930 — Jan. 19, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Gertrude “Trudie” (Shaffer) Farley, 89, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Born on Nov. 23, 1930 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Charles Shaffer and Louise (Birgy) Shaffer.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and later she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, doing word puzzles, and an occasional glass of wine.

She retired from Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, where she worked for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, Trudie was predeceased by her son, James C. in 1974; and her husband, James in 2017.

Trudie is survived by her children, Bill (Julie Aversa) Farley, Ann (Michael) Hansen, Kevin (Loreen) Farley, Mary Grace (Donald) Clarke, and Cathleen (George) Ax; her brother, Charles (Pat) Shaffer; her grandchildren, James, Lauren, Regina, Christine, Stephen, Geoffrey, Lulu, Hannah, and Alexandra; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Spring interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or donate online at giving.mskcc.org.

