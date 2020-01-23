Gertrude “Trudie” Farley

Nov. 23, 1930 — Jan. 19, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Gertrude “Trudie” (Shaffer) Farley, 89, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Born on Nov. 23, 1930 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Charles Shaffer and Louise (Birgy) Shaffer.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and later she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, doing word puzzles, and an occasional glass of wine.

She retired from Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, where she worked for over 30 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, Trudie was predeceased by her son, James C. in 1974; and her husband, James in 2017.

Trudie is survived by her children, Bill (Julie Aversa) Farley, Ann (Michael) Hansen, Kevin (Loreen) Farley, Mary Grace (Donald) Clarke, and Cathleen (George) Ax; her brother, Charles (Pat) Shaffer; her grandchildren, James, Lauren, Regina, Christine, Stephen, Geoffrey, Lulu, Hannah, and Alexandra; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.