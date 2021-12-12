Jan. 6, 1933—Dec. 4, 2021

KINGSBURY — Gertrude S. Daly, 88, of Kingsbury, NY passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital as a result of a non-COVID related respiratory illness.

Born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Nyack, she was the daughter of Margaret and Charles Smith of Piermont. Following her graduation from Tappan Zee High School in 1950, Gert attended the State University of New York at Albany, known as Albany State Teacher’s College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954.

Gertrude taught mathematics for two years in Belmore, Long Island. Upon marrying Robert C. Daly of Hudson Falls on August 18, 1956, she joined him on the faculty of Hudson Falls Central School District. After teaching for four years, Gert took time to raise her children before returning to the Hudson Falls Central School District as a data analyst.

She was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish now known as St. Mary’s/St, Paul’s Catholic Church and spent many years teaching church school (CCD). Other community involvement included raising money for Hudson Falls High School sports and opposing the Hudson Falls burn plant.

One of Gertrude’s greatest passions was travel. The adventures began with a trip to Italy and Germany with her sisters, Jean and Kathryn and after that, there was no stopping her. She managed to visit many diverse countries, including Ireland, England, France, Germany, Greece, and Costa Rica but her favorite destination was Egypt. She could talk endlessly about the people, the barge cruise, the scenery, and the history she encountered there.

Gert was a founding member of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company. As Treasurer of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company for twenty years, she operated the box office with close friends Drake and Sandy Hewitt and enjoyed the cast parties immensely. Gert especially enjoyed when cast members would entertain each other with scenes and songs from popular musicals. She was the recipient of the Drake Hewitt Service Award in 2019.

Along with her son, Chris, Gert was an avid Syracuse basketball fan and loved going with him to Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tourney.

In addition to her beloved husband, Robert, Gert was pre-deceased by her brother, Carl Smith and his wife, Nancy, her sister, Kathryn Smith, in-laws, Jim and Pat Daly, Margaret and Guy Luciano, John Daly and Charlie Alfieri, her niece Julie Luciano, and nephews, Danny Luciano, Charlie Luciano, and Tom Daly.

Gertrude is survived by her five children, Kathleen Daly of Hudson Falls, Robert Daly and his wife, Ellen of Latham, Christopher Daly of Liverpool, Michael Daly and his wife, Jane Hogan Daly of Brockton, MA, and Andrew Daly of Hudson Falls. She was the proud Grandma of two grandsons, Robert F. Daly, MD and his wife, Victoria Daly, and John M. Daly; sons of Michael and Jane. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Alfieri; her brothers, Robert Smith and his wife, Mary Lou, and Bill Smith; her sister-in-law, Marie Daly; many nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Janet Sabo.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be in the spring at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

All visitors attending the visitation and memorial Mass are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Country Immigration Support, c/o Julie Leonelli, 59 Oak View Drive, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.