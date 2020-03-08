Gertrude M. Glebus
Gertrude M. Glebus

Gertrude M. Glebus

Sept. 21, 1917 — March 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Gertrude M. Glebus, 102, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital with her daughter by her side.

She was born Sept. 21, 1917 in Ticonderoga and was the daughter of the late Leon and Gertrude (Black) McMurtry.

Gertrude was employed at Clark Manufacturing for many years. She later worked, and retired from First National Bank of Glens Falls (now TD Bank). She loved to bake, and even more, loved to enjoy her sweets. She moved to Glens Falls in 1946 and lived independently for more than 70 years in her home before moving to an assisted living facility in Latham.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Groom and her brother, Walter McMurtry.

Survivors include her daughter, Joan Heilmann and her son-in-law, Martin Heilmann. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holly Camillo and her husband, Joseph, of Middleboro, Massachusetts and Nikole Heilmann of Wilmington, Delaware; her niece, Sharon and her husband, Eugene Wilson; her nephews, Timothy and his wife, Tammy, Groom and James and his wife, Ramona, Groom.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Millview of Latham for their care and kindness to Gertrude and her family over the past three years.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, March 9, at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will follow at noon.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Service information

Mar 9
Calling Hours
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls
94 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
12:00PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls
94 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
