Sept. 21, 1917 — March 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Gertrude M. Glebus, 102, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital with her daughter by her side.

She was born Sept. 21, 1917 in Ticonderoga and was the daughter of the late Leon and Gertrude (Black) McMurtry.

Gertrude was employed at Clark Manufacturing for many years. She later worked, and retired from First National Bank of Glens Falls (now TD Bank). She loved to bake, and even more, loved to enjoy her sweets. She moved to Glens Falls in 1946 and lived independently for more than 70 years in her home before moving to an assisted living facility in Latham.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Groom and her brother, Walter McMurtry.

Survivors include her daughter, Joan Heilmann and her son-in-law, Martin Heilmann. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holly Camillo and her husband, Joseph, of Middleboro, Massachusetts and Nikole Heilmann of Wilmington, Delaware; her niece, Sharon and her husband, Eugene Wilson; her nephews, Timothy and his wife, Tammy, Groom and James and his wife, Ramona, Groom.