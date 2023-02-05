Sept. 14, 1937—Jan. 2, 2023

QUEENSBURY/SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Gertrude “Trudy” LaCroix (Landry), 85, of Queensbury, NY and Scottsdale, AZ passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 2, 2023.

Trudy was born in Fitchburg, MA on Sept. 14, 1937 to Joseph and Florence Landry. Trudy graduated from Castleton University in 1960 with a degree in elementary education.

For many years, Trudy taught 3rd and 4th grade at Kensington Road School in Glens Falls, NY enjoying a successful career as a beloved teacher.

Trudy married Gordon F. LaCroix on April 15, 1961. Through 61 years of marriage, they loved to entertain at their home and had a wonderful circle of friends with whom they made many memories.

Trudy had many hobbies but among her favorites were reading books and playing bridge. She was a member of two book clubs and often times juggled reading multiple books at a time.

A long-time member of the Glens Falls Country Club, Trudy enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with other members and participated in many tournaments. She was especially proud when she won.

Trudy is survived by her husband, Gordon F. LaCroix; daughters: Stephanie Jane LaCroix and her husband Terry Gaddie of Scottsdale, AZ, Elizabeth Ashley LaCroix and her husband Thomas Irvine of Centerville, MA; and sisters: Barbara Dwyer and Sandra Pauk. Trudy was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Ann LaCroix and her brother, Harry Landry.

Trudy was a vivacious, caring, loving spouse, mother and friend who lit up the room with her presence. Her witty sense of humor, generous spirit, and beautiful smile are how we will forever hold her memory in our hearts.

Interment will be private at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT.