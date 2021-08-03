Gertrude 'Gertie' B. Armstrong

Gertie is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Armstrong of Newcomb; her sister, Marsha (Roger) Chase of Newcomb; her sister-in-law, Shirley (James) Armstrong of Cortlandt Manor; her daughter, Heidi (George) Agosta of Stormville; her grandsons: Timothy Agosta and Andrew Agosta, both of Stormville; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her parents, William Gardner and Fern (Finlayson) Charleson; her stepfather, Elmer “Pete” Charleson of Newcomb; and her brother Rogerdale Gardner of Newcomb.

Gertie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was known for her great sense of humor, her joyful, loving, and generous spirit. She was a woman of strong faith in Christ our Lord and unwavering in her beliefs even during these difficult days. Through the years she was actively involved in the Adirondack Bible Fellowship, Newcomb Methodist Church, Putnam Valley Assembly of God, and Yorktown Assembly of God, where she worked in the thrift shop, food pantry and taught Sunday school. She felt blessed to touch so many of the children in her community. She took great joy in reaching out to those in need. Many in the community have had one of Gertie’s meals or her famous banana cream pies. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, crafts, and watching things grow, especially the young people of Newcomb. Her two grandsons were her pride and joy.