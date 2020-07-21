Jan. 9, 1928 — July 17, 2020 PLATTSBURGH — With sadness, the family of Gertrude Elaine Infante, 92, formerly of Plattsburgh, announces her passing into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side. Gertrude was born in Coscob, Connecticut on January 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Gideon and Alice (Peterson) Mead of Georgetown, Connecticut and Titusville, Florida.

Gertrude graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1946 and she was employed for many years as a licensed laboratory histologist/cytologist at CVPH Medical Center, Massachusetts General, as well as the Albany area hospitals as a semi-retired contractor. Gertrude was a founding member of St Mary’s of the Lake, Altar Rosary Society, on Cumberland Head in Plattsburgh. Spending time with her children, family and friends brought Gertrude great joy.

Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Infante Jr.; a daughter, Patricia; sons, George and Lawrence “Bird” Infante III; and her siblings, Walter Mead, Alice Shover, Grace Mead, John Mead and Thomas Mead.