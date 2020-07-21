Jan. 9, 1928 — July 17, 2020 PLATTSBURGH — With sadness, the family of Gertrude Elaine Infante, 92, formerly of Plattsburgh, announces her passing into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side. Gertrude was born in Coscob, Connecticut on January 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Gideon and Alice (Peterson) Mead of Georgetown, Connecticut and Titusville, Florida.
Gertrude graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1946 and she was employed for many years as a licensed laboratory histologist/cytologist at CVPH Medical Center, Massachusetts General, as well as the Albany area hospitals as a semi-retired contractor. Gertrude was a founding member of St Mary’s of the Lake, Altar Rosary Society, on Cumberland Head in Plattsburgh. Spending time with her children, family and friends brought Gertrude great joy.
Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Infante Jr.; a daughter, Patricia; sons, George and Lawrence “Bird” Infante III; and her siblings, Walter Mead, Alice Shover, Grace Mead, John Mead and Thomas Mead.
Gertrude is survived by her sons, Terry (Andrea) Infante of Plattsburgh, Lindsay (Angela) Infante of Delta, Ohio, Eric (Sally) Infante of Greenwich, Kyle Infante and fiancée Resma Aquiman of Wilton; her brother, George T Mead of Boise, Idaho; her grandchildren, Kirsten Drino, Joel (Suzy) Infante, Nathan (Kelly) Infante, Zachary (Allison) Infante, Dr. Benjamin (Ami) Infante, Jessica (Jeffrey) Mattice, Christopher (Roxanne) Infante; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Logan Drino, Sebastian Scally, Daphne Infante, Fable and Rainer Infante, Camille Infante, Otavia Bell, and Zoey Mattice as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street in Plattsburgh. Due to current New York state COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Gertrude’s name may be offered to Washington Center Argyle, NY., High Peaks Hospice of 454 Glens St, Glens Falls, NY, or the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Washington Center, Country Meadows Unit in Argyle, and the Argyle Rescue Squad for their outstanding care of Gertrude over the years. Also, the family wishes to thank the Glens Falls Hospital staff on Towers 6 and 2 for their outstanding compassion and care during Mom’s final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901, (518) 561-3980. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
