Sept. 30, 1951 — April 28, 2020

CORINTH — Gertrude A. “Trudy” Galusha, 68, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away unexpectedly, April 28, 2020 at her home.

Born on Sept. 30, 1951 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Donald Ovitt and the late Marjorie (DeLoriea) Millington.

Trudy attended Corinth High School and got her nursing degree in Cambridge, Massachusetts, becoming an LPN.

She then worked as a nurse for many years at several hospitals in the area and worked for Kimberly Quality Care for many years until her retirement.

Trudy loved crafts, making clothing for the kids, and enjoyed spending time with her family and going to family gatherings, especially the holidays, and she loved her chihuahuas.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, David Ovitt; and one son-in-law, Edward Darrah.