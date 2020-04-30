Sept. 30, 1951 — April 28, 2020
CORINTH — Gertrude A. “Trudy” Galusha, 68, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away unexpectedly, April 28, 2020 at her home.
Born on Sept. 30, 1951 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Donald Ovitt and the late Marjorie (DeLoriea) Millington.
Trudy attended Corinth High School and got her nursing degree in Cambridge, Massachusetts, becoming an LPN.
She then worked as a nurse for many years at several hospitals in the area and worked for Kimberly Quality Care for many years until her retirement.
Trudy loved crafts, making clothing for the kids, and enjoyed spending time with her family and going to family gatherings, especially the holidays, and she loved her chihuahuas.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, David Ovitt; and one son-in-law, Edward Darrah.
Survivors include four children, Annmarie Callaway (Robert) of Savannah, Georgia, Dawnmarie McCloskey (Robert) of Johnstown, Lynn Ann Darrah of Lake Luzerne, and Kathleen Esposito (Louis Chandler) of Corinth; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Elaine Ovitt of Corinth, Donnie Ovitt of Corinth, Brenda Hill (Ray) of Schenectady, Teresa O’Connell of Corinth, Tammy Harris (Jeff) of Corinth, Debbie Millington of Corinth and Jody Millington of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Lynwood Cemetery in Hadley at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the Corinth Meals on Wheels and the Corinth Senior Center Transportation for rides to appointments.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Meals on Wheels Program or the Corinth Senior Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
