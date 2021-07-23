Geroge Snyder, Sr.

Nov. 28, 1932—July 21, 2021
NIVERVILLE, NY/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — George Snyder, Sr., 88, formerly of Niverville and Port St. Lucie Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home peacefully, with his loving wife by his side.
Born on November 28, 1932 in Haines Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred, Sr. and Anna (Sabol) Snyder.
George graduated from Columbia High in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked with NYS Dept. of Transportation as a Civil Engineer with 32 years of service. On Dec. 6, 1958 he married (Ada) Marie McCollum at the Methodist Church in Nassau and they resided in Niverville for 54 years and more recently Port St. Lucie, FL. For 50 years, he was a member of the Niverville Chatham Center United Methodist Church.
George enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing and ice hockey. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and Boston Bruins. In his younger years he was active in scouting, and following his retirement, he and Marie enjoyed traveling across the US, Canada and Mexico for over 16 years. He especially enjoyed his time with his two children, seven grandchildren, and his many good friends.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his three brothers, Alfred, Jr., Richard and Paul Snyder.
Left to cherish his memory beside his wife of 62 years include his daughter, Tammie DeLorenzo (Steven) of Bolton Landing, his son, George Snyder, Jr. (Susan) of Webster; his grandchildren: Marie and Madeline DeLorenzo and Olivia, Tristan, Greg, Roman and Colby Snyder; his brother, Robert Snyder of Nassau; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.
At George’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Donations may be made in George’s memory to the Niverville Chatham Center United Methodist Church, 28 Church St., Niverville, NY 12130.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view George’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
