Geroge Snyder, Sr.

Nov. 28, 1932—July 21, 2021

NIVERVILLE, NY/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — George Snyder, Sr., 88, formerly of Niverville and Port St. Lucie Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home peacefully, with his loving wife by his side.

Born on November 28, 1932 in Haines Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred, Sr. and Anna (Sabol) Snyder.

George graduated from Columbia High in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked with NYS Dept. of Transportation as a Civil Engineer with 32 years of service. On Dec. 6, 1958 he married (Ada) Marie McCollum at the Methodist Church in Nassau and they resided in Niverville for 54 years and more recently Port St. Lucie, FL. For 50 years, he was a member of the Niverville Chatham Center United Methodist Church.

George enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing and ice hockey. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and Boston Bruins. In his younger years he was active in scouting, and following his retirement, he and Marie enjoyed traveling across the US, Canada and Mexico for over 16 years. He especially enjoyed his time with his two children, seven grandchildren, and his many good friends.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his three brothers, Alfred, Jr., Richard and Paul Snyder.