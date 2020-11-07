Geroge Hoffis, Jr.

Over the years Chef Hoffis had prepared hundreds of students for the hospitality industry. Today his former students reach from coast to coast and around the globe working in all facets of the industry. From line cooks to managers, you can hardly visit a restaurant in the area without finding one or more of his former students working hard. Chef Hoffis continued to give back by bringing his culinary expertise to the classroom for inspirational lectures and demonstrations. His uncanny ability to work with the students gives them the confidence they need to succeed.

In addition to preparing students for a hospitality career, Chef’s greatest contribution had been preparing them for life. He had raised confidence levels and self-esteem. His care and inspiration by example encouraged students to do their best. The results of his efforts to his positive impact on preparing youth for the responsibilities of citizenship. Many Hospitality/Culinary Arts students are attending college with the assistance of the Hoffis Scholarship Foundation.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Lois Ann (Waldron) Hoffis; his son, Christopher George Hoffis; his siblings: Abraham (Edna) Hoffis, Michael (Elizabeth “Betty”) Hoffis, Louis (Pat) Hoffis Sr.