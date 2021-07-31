 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germaine L. Isom
0 entries

Germaine L. Isom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 10, 1973—July 26, 2021

RENSSELAER — Germaine L. Isom, 48, departed from is earthly body on Monday, July 26, 2021 and is in the presence of the Most High.

He was born on February 10, 1973 in Cocoa, FL. In his lifetime, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and was a decorated combat soldier in the U.S. stabilization of Haiti, along with many other deployments during his service.

Germaine was a loving sweet man who spread that love to all those surrounding him.

He is survived by his father, Andrew L. Isom and his mother, Anna M. Isom; six siblings, his sisters: LaShaun Isom of Buffalo, NY, Anea Zimmerman of Wilmington, NC; his brothers: Andrew Isom of Riverside, CA, Tracey Isom of Wilmington, NC and Isaac Isom of Fort Polk, LA. He is also survived by his four children: Israel Griffin of Houston, TX, Makayla Norton of Pembroke, NC, Mallaki McDougald of Lumberton, NC and Zechariah Isom of Gansevoort, NY; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Even though we may only have a picture in a frame, Germaine has left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories that will be cherished for the rest of our lives.

A funeral service with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News