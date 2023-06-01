Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 30, 1933—May 25, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Gerard “Jerry” Gilner passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023.

Jerry was born on July 30, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY.

Jerry joined the Navy when he was 18. Unfortunately, his Naval service was cut short after a serious car crash. He was honorably discharged from his beloved Navy in the fall of 1953.

After leaving the Navy, he graduated from the College of Aeronautics in Flushing, NY.

He married his sweetheart Nora Angil Chamberlain on Feb. 4, 1956. Ten months and ten days later he would become a father.

Jerry had three children: Victoria, Wendy and Stephen. Jerry and Nora raised their three children primarily in Port Jefferson Station and spent many summers in Indian Lake, NY.

In 1979, Jerry became a Catholic Deacon and served at St. Gerard Majella Parish in Port Jefferson Station and after retirement from Grumman, at St. Mary’s Church in Indian Lake. He retired as a Deacon in 2003.

Jerry worked for 26 years for Grumman Aerospace Corp in Calverton, NY and retired in 1989. Following his retirement, Jerry and Nora moved full time to their home in Indian Lake.

In retirement, in addition to being a Deacon at St. Mary’s, Jerry was also a volunteer at the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake.

His leisure time consisted of traveling with Nora, golfing at Cedar River Golf Course (he shot a hole-in-one on August 26, 1996 on #8), piloting his pontoon boat and kayaking on Adirondack Lake.

Jerry is survived by his daughters: Victoria (JB) Gilner and Wendy (Bill) Brenne; his son, Steve’s widow, Elisa Gilner; and his grandchildren: Nikki (Connor) Gilner and Danny Brenner. Jerry is also survived by many friends and extended family. Special thanks to Darci Swieton who with her love, care and friendship for Jerry, enabled him to remain living at home till he was 88 — Jerry called her his “Other Daughter.”

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary (nee Burke) Gilner, his brothers: Louis and John Gilner, his wife, Nora who passed away from breast cancer in 2004 and his son, Steve a SWAT officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1999.

Jerry will be remembered as a kind, loyal and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather (Pop-Pop). Jerry was also a passionate fan of Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Mets baseball, and New York Giants and Navy football.

There will be a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Mary’s Church in Indian Lake at a time to be determined.

Jerry will be interred with his wife, Nora and son, Steve in Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, NY.

As we bid auf Wiedersehen (goodbye) to Jerry, we share his favorite Irish blessing: “May you always walk in sunshine. May you never want for more. May Irish angels rest their wings right beside your door.”

Fair winds and following seas!

Rest in Peace Dad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

