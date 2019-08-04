Geraldine M. Mound

January 11, 1943 — August 1, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Geraldine “Geri” M. Mound, 76, of Moreau, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.
Born on Jan. 11, 1943 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Hazel M. (Bates) and Donald F. Prouty.
Geri attended Glens Falls High School. On April 26, 1960, she married George H. Mound Sr. in North Carolina.
In addition to being a stay-at-home mom for her six children, Geri held many long-term jobs throughout the years, to include the Hudson Falls Central School District, Georgian Restaurant, Fitzgerald Brothers Beverages and Entertainment Video.
Along with her husband, George, Geri was a past Cub Scout Master of Pack 8 and Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 6.
She loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. And she adored her dog, Sammy.
Geri was gifted with many talents, and in her early years we can remember her having multiple projects going on at once. Anything from painting, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting, sewing, gardening, canning, etc. She also enjoyed going to auctions, bingo, casinos, garage sales, antiquing and traveling.
Geri was always a caregiver at heart. She was a natural about caring for those in need. She cared for her mother, mother-in-law, a family friend and her husband in their time of terminal illness.
She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, George H. Mound Sr.; and her siblings, Rodney, Irv, Bob Sr. and Ella.
Survivors include her six children, George (Sherri) Mound Jr., William Mound Sr., Michael (Karen Winne) Mound, John (Andree Mosso) Mound, Christine (Michael) Yakush and Jennifer (Glenn) Atchinson; 21 grandchildren, Justin Mound, Aaron (Meagan) Mound, Hillary (Eric) Fitzgerald, Katie Mound, Bill Mound Jr., Ashley Dunlavey, Anthony Mound, Jessica (Rocky) Casey, Kayla Mound, Tyler (Molly) and Megan Brockway, Kasey Mound, John-John Mound, Tres and Amber Johnson, Jessica (TJ) Brunell, Ryan Yakush, Lauren Yakush, Chris McGuirk and Lexi and Jamey Atchinson; 15 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Floyd, Earl and Jim Dean; two sisters-in law, Merle Mound and Ruth (Willis) Gonya; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A prayer will be said for Geri at 7 p.m. following the calling hours.
The burial will be held at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont, at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorial donations in Geri’s name be made in care of the Grateful Heart Program, Attn: Palliative Care Program, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
