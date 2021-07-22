Sept. 17, 1920—July 19, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Geraldine K. “Gerrie” Burch, 100, of Cambridge passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born September 17, 1920 in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Truman and Blanche (Badger) Kirk.

Gerrie graduated from Hoosick Falls High School and also graduated from the Albany School of Practical Nursing. She worked at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge and then 27 years for King Bakery in Cambridge until she retired.

She was a 50+ year member of the former Embury Methodist Church in Cambridge, member of the Cambridge Valley Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, member & past President of the Cambridge Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary and a former Girl Scout leader.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George S. Burch who passed away in 1994; a daughter, Barbara Jeskie who passed away in 2013; a grandson, Christopher Jeskie; a great-grandson, Devon Jeskie.

Gerrie is survived by a daughter and her husband, Laura and John Porter of Cambridge; grandchildren: Amy (David) Sutton and Joseph (Jen) Jeskie; great-grandsons: Ryan Jeskie and Ethan Jeskie.