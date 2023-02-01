Oct. 17, 1960—Jan. 28, 2023

ARGYLE — Geraldine “Gerry” Russell, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home.

Gerry was born Oct. 17, 1960, at Mary McClennan Hospital in Cambridge, to the late Lewis and Dorothy Harrington.

She grew up in Middle Falls, NY and graduated from Greenwich Central School, Class of 1979. Gerry fell in love and married Leo Russell in June of 2000, where they spent their lives together in Argyle.

Gerry worked at the Argyle Infirmary where she helped many people with love and care for 30 plus years until her retirement in September 2022.

She enjoyed puzzles and crosswords, spending time with her great niece, Kenessa and phone chats with her sister, Suzie.

In addition to her parents, Gerry was predeceased by her grandmother, Maybelle Gillis.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 22 years, Leo; her sister-in-law, Mary Russell (Charles Sherrange); her younger siblings: Suzanne “Suzie” (Jim) Riley, Ronald “Ronny” (Lorrie) Harrington; her nieces and nephews: Ashlee Riley, James (Arlene) Riley, Robert Tucker, Jerry (Jess) Donnelly, Jean Donnelly, Jess (Chris) Laluna, Vanessa (Ken) Bradway, Joe (Megan) Donnelly, Steven Bickford; plus several more grand-nieces and nephews.

Gerry was a wonderful sister and great friend; she will be missed by all of us.

At Gerry’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life for Gerry will be held at the Middle Falls Fire Dept., Route 29 and Route 40, Middle Falls, NY 12848, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.