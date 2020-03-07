Sept. 29, 1933 — March 1, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Geraldine “Geri” Mann, 86, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1933 in Lindenhurst, Long Island.
After graduating from Greenwich Central School, she worked at the Greenwich Bank. She retired from the Adirondack Trust Co. She truly enjoyed her work there and was proud of her association with Adirondack Trust.
Geri had a great passion for baking and cooking, especially baking pies. She did this is in her own small kitchen, she loved to take and fill orders for friends and family. She was an avid sports lover, and, in particular, a loyal and great fan of the New York Yankees. She once ventured on her own to see the Yankees play on their original field and went to the US Open in Flushing Meadows.
Geri loved her family.
In addition to her parents, Barbara and Charles Pechtel, Geri was predeceased by her grandson, Silas Lewsey; her sister, Helen; and two brothers, Charles and Robert Pechtel.
She is survived by her children, Roland (Loretta) Mann of Latham, Penny (Jeff) Morton of Cape Cod and Robert (Melissa Hirt) Mann of Troy; her sisters, Joan Hotaling, Barbara Newman and Betty Jean Hathaway; her grandchildren, RJ (Niki) Mann, Krista Mann (Kyle), Andrea (Don) Lilavois, Curtis (Licia) Lewsey, Deana (Jon) Ketchum, Derek Mann and Rachel Mann; five great grandchildren, Sienna, Julian and Niko Lilavois, Blake Lewsey and Kora Lee; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Geri’s final wishes were to unselfishly give of herself to the Albany Medical College anatomical gift program. Services will be conducted at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Disability Services in Albany.
