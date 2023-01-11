Geraldine (Cassidy) Powers, 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

She is survived by her devoted husband of over 50 years, John “Jack” Powers; her sisters: Genevieve Havens, Colleen (William) Hicks; sister-in-law, Betty (Doug) Arnall; her nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Cassidy, Amanda (Jason) Fawcett, Genevieve P. Cassidy, William Hicks, Michael Hicks, Natasha (Waylon) Underwood; her great-nephew, Tristan Lane; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Genevieve Cassidy and her sister, Maureen Cassidy and her mother and father-in-law, John and Alice Powers.

Geraldine enjoyed reading books, bird watching and spending time with her dogs and family and she was an avid animal lover. She battled gracefully with diabetes for over 50 years. She and Jack would snowmobile and spent over 20 years boating on Lake George and Lake Champlain.

At Geraldine’s request, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to “Friends of Phoebe Animal Rescue,” 21 Blind Rock Road, Queensbury NY 12804 and “The Regional Diabetes Center,” 102 Park St., #3, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.