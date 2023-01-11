Geraldine (Cassidy) Powers, 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
She is survived by her devoted husband of over 50 years, John “Jack” Powers; her sisters: Genevieve Havens, Colleen (William) Hicks; sister-in-law, Betty (Doug) Arnall; her nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Cassidy, Amanda (Jason) Fawcett, Genevieve P. Cassidy, William Hicks, Michael Hicks, Natasha (Waylon) Underwood; her great-nephew, Tristan Lane; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Genevieve Cassidy and her sister, Maureen Cassidy and her mother and father-in-law, John and Alice Powers.
Geraldine enjoyed reading books, bird watching and spending time with her dogs and family and she was an avid animal lover. She battled gracefully with diabetes for over 50 years. She and Jack would snowmobile and spent over 20 years boating on Lake George and Lake Champlain.
At Geraldine’s request, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to “Friends of Phoebe Animal Rescue,” 21 Blind Rock Road, Queensbury NY 12804 and “The Regional Diabetes Center,” 102 Park St., #3, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.