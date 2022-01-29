Geraldin "Gerry" McDonald

CLEMONS — Geraldine “Gerry” McDonald, 71, of Clemons went into the arms of our Lord, while surrounded by her loving family in her home. Gerry was born and raised in Whitehall, NY by Ernest and Lillian Webster. She married Stanley L. McDonald, Sr. on Sept. 30, 1967. Together they had 16 beautiful children and were married for 54 years at the time of her passing.

She was a CNA for over 20 years employed at the Orchard, now know as the Slate Valley Nursing Center in Granville. Stanley says, “if anyone ever wanted her to be their mother or grandmother, she was there and more than willing. Gerry had endless amounts of love to give.”

Geraldine was predeceased by her parents and siblings, her mother and father-in-law and many brothers and sisters-in-law, three beautiful grandchildren along with two of her own children; Stanley, Jr. and Geraldine, Jr.

She is survived by her children: Virgil, Samuel, Betty, Darlene, Andrew, John, Mary, Melissa, Sharon, Wilbur, Henry, Kevin, Robert, Crystal; and their families; countless grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her two sisters and their husbands; one brother; and two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and everyone she has ever know in her lifetime.

Family and friends may call from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Masks are required.

