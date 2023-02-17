June 20, 1936—Feb. 11, 2023

FORT ANN — On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 Gerald “Jerry” Ward Washburn passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born June 20, 1936 to the late Lester and Althea (Hitchcock) Washburn, Jerry spent his childhood in Bakers Mills, NY. He attended Johnsburg Central School. As a young man, Jerry took a date to the movies where he met his date’s friend, Marilla Bartlett, and fell instantly in love. After many, many attempts to convince Marilla to go out with him, she finally relented. Jerry’s charm eventually won her over and the pair married in 1954. During their marriage they raised six children, four boys and two girls, surrounded by love, laughter, and music.

Jerry enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. His tenure in the Army was cut short when he sustained a broken leg while on the baseball field. After more than a year in a hospital in Japan, Jerry was honorably discharged from service and returned home. He was very proud that he was able to serve his country and continued to support veterans causes throughout his life. This spirit of giving was extremely important to Jerry and he habitually donated to countless national and local charitable organizations.

Following his service, Jerry worked as a plumber around the north country before taking a job with Finch and Pruyn where he rose to Superintendent of the Pipefitters before retiring after 30 years of service.

Jerry never met a stranger. His magnetic personality and his charm drew people to him and after a five-minute conversation, he made you feel like you had known each other your entire lives.

Jerry loved music. Whether recording CDs with his friends or singing and playing guitar for his family, music was always close to his heart. One Christmas all of the furniture was moved out of the living room to accommodate and impromptu square dance, and boy could Jerry dance. At weddings you could always find Jerry on the dance floor, two stepping with whatever partner he hadn’t already exhausted.

After retirement, Jerry also took up painting and filled the house with beautiful paintings of lighthouses for his beloved wife. Jerry loved to tinker, with just some hand tools and a roll of duct tape, he could fix anything. MacGuyver, one of his favorite TV shows, had nothing on him.

While universally adored, Jerry held a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren. He could often be found towing a gaggle of grandchildren around the back field with his lawnmower or taking them on motorcycle tours through the countryside.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents and he was the last remaining sibling in his family. Gone before him to meet him in heaven were his beloved siblings: Donald Hitchcock, Alberta Mosher, Robert Washburn, Vonda Engle, Kenneth Washburn and Wilda Martin. Jerry was also predeceased by his beautiful daughter, Brenda Fallon and his infant grandson, Rory Gerald Fallon, with whom he is now reunited. Left to cherish his memory here on earth are the love of his life, Marilla “Skipper” Washburn; his sons: Gerald “Cub” (Vicki) Washburn, Jr., Terrance (Donna) Washburn, Richard (Bonnie) Washburn, Michael (Tammy) Washburn; his daughter, Pamela (Richard) Ross; and son-in-law, Kelly Fallon. Jerry is also survived by his grandchildren: Tara (Dave) Copeland, Jerry (Jessica) Washburn, Terrance (Nikki) Washburn, Heather (Peter) Olesheski, Hilary (Mike) Liuzzi, Adam Washburn, Robert Ball, Ashleigh (Tim) Lawrence and Ciara and Mathew Fallon. As the family took to heart the call to go forth and multiply, Jerry also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Josh, Justin, and Brooklyn Copeland, Justice and Sean Smith, Madelyn, Cassidy, and Cooper Washburn, Peyton, Colton and Kinleigh Lawrence, and Rowan, Ryder, Rhys and Hollis Olesheski who were so blessed to have their Papa G.

During his final days, the family found great comfort and support from Ruth Fish at the Glens Falls Hospital Neurology Center and from the wonderful people at High Peaks Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to High Peaks Hospice in Jerry’s name or an organization of your choice.

