Gerald T. Robinson

June 8, 1929—Feb. 21, 2022

CORINTH — Gerald T. Robinson, 92, of County Route 24, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at his home following a short illness.

Born on June 8, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Irl and Christine (Clothier) Robinson.

Gerry graduated from Corinth High School in 1947.

He joined the United States Navy on Feb. 10, 1947 serving as an electronics technician and radar, receiving the Navy Occupation Service Ribbon, the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, until his honorable discharge in 1957.

Gerry married Elaine Berner on March 6, 1953 in Boston. The couple resided in numerous locations during their marriage, retiring to Corinth in 1996. She passed away Jan. 14, 1998 following 43 years of marriage.

He was employed for many years as an electronics technician at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral and at Northrop-Grumman in California, until his retirement in 1994. He was active in the development of several new technologies during his career.

Gerry was a member of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.

He enjoyed coin collecting, doing crossword puzzles and going to the USS Oriskany reunions for several years.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by three siblings, John Robinson, Jennifer Robinson, and Jacqueline Mosher.

Survivors include three children, Faun Cunningham (Michael) of San Clemente, CA, Laura Clute of Wilton and John Robinson of Corinth; one sister, Ruth Robinson of Schroon Lake; four grandchildren, Cherie, Dustin, Mathew and Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Daniel, Joshua, Morgan, and Tanner; one great-great-granddaughter, Ayden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private committal service, with Military honors will be held in the Spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations go to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533, PO Box 9, Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.