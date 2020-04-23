× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

June 1, 1934 — April 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gerald T. Coates, 85, of River Street, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on June 1, 1934 in Plattsburgh, he was the son of the late Thomas and Armina (Corron) Coates.

Jerry graduated from Plattsburgh High School.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1951, serving during the Korean War as an airman third class in the 505th Hospital group and received the National Defense Service Medal.

Jerry was employed in construction with the Local Union 186 in Plattsburgh and then worked as a security guard in the area at various locations in the Glens Falls region until his retirement.

He met Geneva Haskell in the late 1990’s and they enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and spending time with her family, whom he loved as his own.

Jerry was survived by one sister, Laura; several nieces and nephews; his adopted family, Clifford and Kathy Butler of Corinth and Joshua and Kayla Butler and their children, Noah, Liam and Charlotte, all of Corinth; and his dear friends at Mid-Town Apartments.