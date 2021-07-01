March 22, 1939—June 28, 2021
GANSEVOORT — Gerald Salmonson, age 82, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
He was born on March 22, 1939 in Wilton, NY, the son of the late Nils Jalmar Salmonson and Laura (Morrissey) Salmonson.
Gerald was the owner/operator of Salmonson Dairy Farm for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and his tractors.
He cherished time with his family, especially time with his grandson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherald Salmonson of 51 years; sons: Martin Salmonson (Sandra), Daniel Salmonson (Lindsey Merchant), Lawrence Salmonson, Brent Salmonson (Jolene Green); daughter, Jeannie LaFountain (Jay); sister, Alma Woodcock (Rodger); grandchild, Gerald Salmonson; many step grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and friends who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Clifford Salmonson, Edward Salmonson, Richard Salmonson, Alfred Salmonson and sister, Hilda Ryle.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Southside Cemetery, Gansevoort Rd. (Route 32), South Glens Falls, NY.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
