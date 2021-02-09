Gerald R. Collard
July 6, 1955 - Feb. 4, 2021
ADIRONDACK - Gerald R. Collard, 65, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 unexpectedly due to a logging accident. Born July 6, 1955 in Ticonderoga he was the son of the late Thomas E. and Loretta Katherine (Dean) Collard.
Gerald served in the US Army as a private during the Vietnam War and was discharged in 1974.
He was a self employed mechanic and logger most of his life. Gerald enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and bowling. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by one brother Thomas Collard, Jr., one sister Elveeta Wester.
Survivors include his wife Rena (Bates) Collard of Adirondack; two sons: Christopher (Felicia) Hayes of Adirondack, Joseph (Deana) Collard of Warrensburg; three grandchildren: Kadin, Kyler and Karlie Collard; one brother Christopher (Dianne) Collard of TN; four sisters: Patricia (Warren) Cowles of Corinth, Rose (Eugene) Hopkins, UT, Loretta Collard, Corinth, Teri Hayes of Ticonderoga; special friends: Kevin Kilkullen, Kibby French, Ernie and Debbie Brown; special cousins: Aaron Fish, Bobby Jo Morehouse.
The services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.