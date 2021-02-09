 Skip to main content
Gerald R. Collard
July 6, 1955 - Feb. 4, 2021

ADIRONDACK - Gerald R. Collard, 65, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 unexpectedly due to a logging accident. Born July 6, 1955 in Ticonderoga he was the son of the late Thomas E. and Loretta Katherine (Dean) Collard.

Gerald served in the US Army as a private during the Vietnam War and was discharged in 1974.

He was a self employed mechanic and logger most of his life. Gerald enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and bowling. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by one brother Thomas Collard, Jr., one sister Elveeta Wester.

Survivors include his wife Rena (Bates) Collard of Adirondack; two sons: Christopher (Felicia) Hayes of Adirondack, Joseph (Deana) Collard of Warrensburg; three grandchildren: Kadin, Kyler and Karlie Collard; one brother Christopher (Dianne) Collard of TN; four sisters: Patricia (Warren) Cowles of Corinth, Rose (Eugene) Hopkins, UT, Loretta Collard, Corinth, Teri Hayes of Ticonderoga; special friends: Kevin Kilkullen, Kibby French, Ernie and Debbie Brown; special cousins: Aaron Fish, Bobby Jo Morehouse.

The services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

